Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,457 Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 566 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 780 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Performance Food Group Company has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider A Brent King sold 12,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,158,197.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,899.04. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,195,654.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,269.60. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,972 shares of company stock worth $5,964,073. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

