Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,113 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 207.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

