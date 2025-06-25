Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR stock opened at $397.13 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.14. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.51 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

