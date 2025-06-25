Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $11.81. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 166,538 shares changing hands.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
