Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.07. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 103 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

