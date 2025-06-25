Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.52 and traded as low as $27.10. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 1,538,778 shares traded.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trading Down 0.5%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 22,676.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 906,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 902,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 104.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 368,650 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth $5,344,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,293,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,279 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.