Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and traded as high as $18.90. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 770 shares.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,500 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,428,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,480,900.90. This trade represents a 0.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,179 shares of company stock worth $230,970. 83.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.