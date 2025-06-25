DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.30 and traded as low as $8.71. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 251,819 shares changing hands.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
