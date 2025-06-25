Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gyrodyne , LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.66 and traded as low as $8.30. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 340 shares.

Gyrodyne Trading Down 6.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.