Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.09 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.52). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.46), with a volume of 22,127 shares changing hands.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Down 8.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53. The company has a market capitalization of £14.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.28.

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Cambridge Cognition had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc will post 1.0293539 EPS for the current year.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

