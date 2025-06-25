Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:FLGV opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

