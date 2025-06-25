Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.6% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,586,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.1%

LLY opened at $778.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $738.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $781.26 and its 200-day moving average is $800.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

