Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Onefund LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $523.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.22 and a 200 day moving average of $536.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total value of $118,047.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,738.08. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.