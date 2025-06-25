Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $971,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 398.2% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 152.5% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.85. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.6207 dividend. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.