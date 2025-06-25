Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,564 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.