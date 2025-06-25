Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells 23,597 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,825,935.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,677.94. This trade represents a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

eBay Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2,536.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $239,037,000 after buying an additional 3,401,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after buying an additional 3,149,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,346,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after buying an additional 2,277,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5,181.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,757,000 after buying an additional 2,154,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

