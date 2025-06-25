GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $356,038,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,412.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,727,000 after buying an additional 1,258,324 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,582,000 after buying an additional 719,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 18,248.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,516,000 after buying an additional 510,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,082,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,630,000 after buying an additional 507,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $989,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,750,193.75. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total transaction of $122,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,339.51. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,632 shares of company stock worth $12,602,635. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $179.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.49. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.22 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 211.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

