Continuum Advisory LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 337,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 440,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,529 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,249,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 115,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

PBA stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.76. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.5109 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.67%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

