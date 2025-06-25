Analyzing Kroger (NYSE:KR) and J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) and J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Kroger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kroger pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. J. Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Kroger pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kroger has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kroger 1.76% 30.01% 5.82% J. Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kroger and J. Sainsbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kroger and J. Sainsbury”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kroger $147.12 billion 0.33 $2.67 billion $3.67 19.97 J. Sainsbury $41.86 billion 0.23 $308.77 million N/A N/A

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than J. Sainsbury.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kroger and J. Sainsbury, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kroger 0 9 9 0 2.50 J. Sainsbury 0 3 0 3 3.00

Kroger currently has a consensus price target of $69.47, indicating a potential downside of 5.21%. Given Kroger’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kroger is more favorable than J. Sainsbury.

Volatility and Risk

Kroger has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. Sainsbury has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kroger beats J. Sainsbury on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company’s marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online; and sells fuel through fuel centers. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About J. Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in the online grocery and general merchandise operations. In addition, it offers financial services, such as credit cards, scorecards, and personal loans; and home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

