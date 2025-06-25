Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,755 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6%

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $83.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

