Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,755 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $83.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

