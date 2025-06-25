Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:RRX opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average of $135.08. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $1,486,515.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,691,624.82. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,188,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $117,996,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 76.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 932,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,203,000 after purchasing an additional 403,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,569,000 after purchasing an additional 399,267 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 30.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,955,000 after purchasing an additional 396,737 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

