Comparing Foremost Clean Energy (FMST) and Its Competitors

Risk & Volatility

Foremost Clean Energy has a beta of 6.82, suggesting that its share price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foremost Clean Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foremost Clean Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Foremost Clean Energy N/A -$3.32 million -4.90 Foremost Clean Energy Competitors $8.21 billion $447.87 million -0.58

Foremost Clean Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Foremost Clean Energy. Foremost Clean Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Foremost Clean Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Foremost Clean Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foremost Clean Energy N/A -27.30% -22.98% Foremost Clean Energy Competitors -938.79% -12.66% -5.27%

Summary

Foremost Clean Energy rivals beat Foremost Clean Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Foremost Clean Energy Company Profile

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on July 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

