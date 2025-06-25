Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

In other Savara news, Director Richard J. Hawkins bought 48,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $98,379.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,550.64. This trade represents a 71.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $394.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.32. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Savara will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

