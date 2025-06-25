EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Sells $347,512.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $347,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,522,693.80. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $338,034.40.

On Monday, April 21st, Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $306,729.60.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $860.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 3,600.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

