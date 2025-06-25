Hunter R. Murdock Sells 6,014 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hunter R. Murdock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $768,525.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.03. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

