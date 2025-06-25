Hunter R. Murdock Sells 6,014 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hunter R. Murdock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 20th, Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $768,525.00.
- On Tuesday, June 17th, Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00.
Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of AXSM opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.03. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
