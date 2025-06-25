Anthony Eheli Sells 25,000 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,276 shares in the company, valued at $418,350.24. This represents a 35.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Titan International Price Performance

Titan International stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $576.23 million, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.86 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Titan International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,743,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter worth approximately $9,229,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Titan International by 1,059.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 838,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Titan International in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

