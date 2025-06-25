Anthony Eheli Sells 25,000 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,276 shares in the company, valued at $418,350.24. This represents a 35.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Titan International stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $576.23 million, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.86 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on TWI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Titan International in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
