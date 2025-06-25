Merline Saintil Sells 6,353 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $186,841.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,366.02. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 186.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,342 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,984,000 after buying an additional 908,808 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,018 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 36.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 257,590 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

