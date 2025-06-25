Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.51, for a total value of C$155,064.00.

OLA opened at C$13.89 on Wednesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$16.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLA shares. Cormark upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada raised Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$16.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.82.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

