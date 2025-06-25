Rachel Hayden Sells 6,738 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $278,077.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,690.98. This trade represents a 33.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ScanSource Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $944.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.17 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCSC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ScanSource by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ScanSource by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $4,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.