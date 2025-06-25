Joseph Flinn Sells 11,069 Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Flinn sold 11,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $174,558.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,104.07. This trade represents a 35.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hut 8 Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of HUT stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hut 8 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. Research analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 3,961.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 832.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.76.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Recommended Stories

