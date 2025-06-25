Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $518,925.00 in Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $518,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,118. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $211.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $213.53.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 110.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise raised its position in shares of Jabil by 35.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

