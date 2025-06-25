Christopher Harborne Sells 31,953 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 31,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $391,424.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,040,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,998,023.75. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Christopher Harborne sold 89,414 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,117,675.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Christopher Harborne sold 17,198 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $211,191.44.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Christopher Harborne sold 21,809 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $278,500.93.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Christopher Harborne sold 5,116 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $60,215.32.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Harborne sold 438 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $5,146.50.

On Monday, June 9th, Christopher Harborne sold 63,592 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $749,113.76.

On Friday, June 6th, Christopher Harborne sold 35,437 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $416,739.12.

On Thursday, June 5th, Christopher Harborne sold 11,944 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $140,819.76.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Christopher Harborne sold 43,997 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $513,444.99.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Christopher Harborne sold 6,766 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $77,809.00.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Shares of ISSC opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.37 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 16.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Singular Research upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

