Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 344.16 ($4.68) and traded as low as GBX 305.50 ($4.16). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 311.50 ($4.24), with a volume of 79,517 shares.

Oxford Biomedica Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a market cap of £337.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 344.16.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported GBX (41.75) (($0.57)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Biomedica had a negative net margin of 145.98% and a negative return on equity of 202.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Biomedica plc will post -31.0799998 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

In other news, insider Heather Preston bought 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £36,900.36 ($50,231.91). 21.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.

