EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.50. EVI Industries shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 17,268 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVI shares. Wall Street Zen raised EVI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on EVI Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

EVI Industries Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.58 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in EVI Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 24.9% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 5,337.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 30,361.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

