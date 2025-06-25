E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.35 and traded as high as $18.55. E.On shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 228 shares traded.
E.On Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.
About E.On
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
