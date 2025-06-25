Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.97 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 98.18 ($1.34). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 97.84 ($1.33), with a volume of 258,111 shares traded.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 6.2%

The firm has a market cap of £48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.97.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

