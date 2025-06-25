CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.57 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.10). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 7.73 ($0.11), with a volume of 23,530 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £27.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CyanConnode is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.

