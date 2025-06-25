iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.73 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.39). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 29.57 ($0.40), with a volume of 112,843 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.73. The company has a market capitalization of £34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.58.

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

