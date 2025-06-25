Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.72 and traded as low as C$9.30. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 3,217 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Vecima Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$223.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

