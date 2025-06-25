Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.36. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 1,025 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

