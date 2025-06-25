Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $386.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.26 and a 200 day moving average of $375.19. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Read Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.