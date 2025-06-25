Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,123,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,165,000 after buying an additional 60,611 shares during the last quarter.

CLSM stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

