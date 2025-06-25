General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lowered by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.4% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

GIS opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

