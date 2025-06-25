Continuum Advisory LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

