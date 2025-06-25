Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 1,617 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 129.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 1.4%
NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $112.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.00.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.