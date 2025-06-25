Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG) Receives $13.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

FLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of FLG opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Flagstar Financial has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.00 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Financial will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Flagstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently -1.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.