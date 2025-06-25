Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 531 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.80. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.