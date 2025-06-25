Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, April 25th.

E stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 billion. ENI had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 94.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 223,597 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 1,885.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 273,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 259,288 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,369.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,511 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

