Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POAHY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Porsche Automobil Cuts Dividend

POAHY opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.69%.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

