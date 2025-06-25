Continuum Advisory LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $207,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $346,000.

BMAR stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

